The investigation into what caused a train derailment that was blocking parts of North Pearl Street, North Tower Avenue and B Street is still ongoing and will likely be finished on Tuesday, said Puget Sound & Pacific general manager Larry Sorenson.
“Right now we’re in the middle of rerailing operations,” Sorenson said on Monday.
Sorenson would not provide additional details on the incident until the investigation was completed.
According to railroad officials, North Tower Avenue and B Street may be closed for up to three days, a Centralia Police Department press release states.
On Sunday at approximately 4:48 p.m., the Centralia Police Department was dispatched to North Tower Avenue and East 5th Street for a reported train derailment, according to the release.
At 7 p.m., the derailed train was blocking North Pearl Street, North Tower Avenue and B Street and detour signs were placed, according to the release.
No injuries were sustained from the incident and no hazmat was involved, according to the release.
