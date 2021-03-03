Lewis County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating human remains discovered on timber property near Raubuck Road in Winlock Tuesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
A 911 call was made at 10:35 a.m. from an individual who said timber workers had located the remains while working in the area.
The sheriff’s office responded and initiated an investigation into the remains along with the Lewis County Coroner’s Office. They are continuing to investigate the cause and manner of death as well as attempting to identify the remains.
“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are being released at this time,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information pertaining to the remains should contact the sheriff’s office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County 911 Communications at 360-740-1105.