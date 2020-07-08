Detectives with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday morning in the Tilton River during a search for a Morton woman recently reported missing.
The remains have not been positively identified, but “appear to be those of an adult female,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Kristy Morgan, 35, was reported missing June 21.
Morgan reportedly was last seen walking away from her home near the 100 block of Davidson Road at about 2 a.m. the morning of June 21. On June 22, her shoes, purse and cell phone were found down the road from where she lived, her niece told The Chronicle during a volunteer search on June 23.
The remains were found during a search by the Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Rescue Team of the Tilton River near Davidson Road and state Route 508 near Morton.
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the remains.
To report any information, call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County communications at 360-740-1105.
