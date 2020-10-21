Hamilton Sign Vandalized, Cleaned Up Over the Course of Tuesday Night

Once again, vandals targeted the Hamilton “Uncle Sam” billboard Tuesday night, covering it in red paint. But before the vandalism had the chance to see the light of day, a group of individuals cleaned up the paint.
The sign looked brand new by dawn.
The Napavine Police Department responded to reports of the Hamilton sign being vandalized at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Judy Godbey wrote in an email, who is an administrative assistant for the department.
Godbey added that the investigation is still pending and at this time they have no suspects.
On Facebook, Cary David Snyder posted at 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday, “Someone defaced ‘Our Hamilton Sign’! We will let the owners know we’re behind them and won’t let it happen again. More news coming…”
Just after midnight, Snyder went back to Facebook again and posted a video which depicts at least one person cleaning up the red paint with others in the vicinity with the caption “LIVE Clean Up at ‘Our Hamilton Sign’!”
Snyder did not immediately respond to The Chronicle’s request for comment.
If anyone has more information regarding the vandalism to the Hamilton sign, the Napavine Police Department would like you to contact their office or Lewis County 911.
(1) comment
I am surprised "paint" left on overnight cleaned up this quickly and cleanly.
Especially since from the pattern, it looked like it was applied with a sprayer.
Who at the paper determined it was "paint" and not something else? And how?
