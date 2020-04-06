A Green Hill School inmate accused of raping another inmate made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday.
Green Hill School is a state-run facility for juvenile offenders.
Connor J. Kavalski, 19, was charged with third-degree rape, a class C Felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher said the Prosecutor’s Office did not feel a bail amount was necessary because Kavalski wasn’t scheduled to be released until 2023, however, he did ask for specific release conditions.
“I’m going to ask the court … to set bail at no bail, but I want release conditions to include that he’s not to have any contact with witnesses in the case, and of course no law violations, weekly contact with his attorney, no guns, no drugs, no alcohol,” he said.
Kavalski’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, asked that her client be released on personal recognizance.
Judge Andrew Toynbee agreed with the state’s request for bail and conditions.
According to the probable cause report, on Feb. 3. Green Hill School’s counselor told police she thought she saw what looked like Kavalski raping a 17-year-old inmate in the facility’s multi-purpose room.
When the counselor spoke with Kavalski, he allegedly claimed nothing had happened. When the counselor spoke to the victim, he said he felt like he had no choice and was forced into it.
The victim told the counselor and police that the day prior, Kavalski threatened him with bodily harm after another inmate harassed him and he didn’t defend himself, according to the report.
The victim also said he would have been beaten up badly had he contested Kavalski.
Kavalski’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 21.
