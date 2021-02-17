A Glenoma man has been charged with second-degree assault for allegedly firing a handgun toward another man during a dispute on Feb. 15.
A Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a property on Meade Hill Road in Glenoma after he spoke with Lance Pugh, 47, who reported that “three people were at the edge of his property on Meade Hill Road in Glenoma and calling his family names,” according to Lewis County Superior Court documents.
Pugh stated that he “threw a firecracker from his doorway to scare them off,” but while a deputy was on his way to the call, he was advised that Pugh allegedly fired a pistol at another man near the property.
Pugh spoke with the deputy after his arrival and denied pointing or firing a pistol at anyone, according to court documents.
One of the three other men at the property reported that Pugh “exited the house, came approximately 50 feet away and told him to leave,” according to court documents. The two then began to argue, and then Pugh allegedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun from his pocket and fired it, with the bullet striking the ground approximately 10 feet in front of him.”
A witness at a separate residence on Meade Hill Road told police that the three males never stepped onto Pugh’s property and confirmed the victim’s account of the incident. A search warrant of the residence found a black revolver-type pellet gun, and no evidence of a firecracker having been lit, according to court documents.
“It seems as if this case is completely reversed, that is, I believe Mr. Pugh is the victim here,” said defense attorney Rachael Tiller, representing Pugh at his 4 p.m. preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Feb. 16.
Tiller recounted Pugh’s report of the harassment that sparked the initial police call, stating that while the three men did not step foot onto Pugh’s property, they did drive by and repeatedly harass and threaten Pugh and his family.
Judge J. Andrew Toynbee set bail at $10,000, stating that he felt the need to set some bail given the severity of the charge.
“The allegation that he shot towards a person is enough to believe we need to protect community safety,” Toynbee said.
Pugh was released from the Lewis County Jail on bail just before midnight on Feb. 16.