A father and son from Glenoma have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court with illegally growing hundreds of marijuana plants at their home.
On Tuesday, Oscar Armando Paguaga, 70, and Raymond Dakota Paguaga, 34, both of Glenoma, made their first appearances in Lewis County Superior Court on one felony charge each of manufacture of marijuana.
Because they both showed up on a summons for their case, and have no criminal history, Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee allowed them to remain out of custody on their own personal recognizance pending the results of their case.
According to court documents, on Aug. 18, deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the Paguaga’s home and found 384 growing marijuana plants and another 348 drying plants.
Oscar Paguaga reportedly told deputies that his son, Raymond, takes care of him and primarily takes care of the plants while he, Oscar, helps water the plants.
Raymond Paguaga told deputies he once had a medical marijuana authorization, but that it was out of date. Even with a medical marijuana authorization, the Paguagas had well over the permitted number of plants growing at the home.
