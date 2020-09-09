The Big Hollow fire is currently burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness In the Mt. Adams Ranger District and is estimated to be about 5,000 to 10,000 acres in size and growing.
According to a press release, Gifford Pinchot National Forest crews are assessing the situation, assisting with evacuations and clearing road corridors of downed trees resulting from recent heavy winds.
A “Type II” fire team has been ordered and will take over management of the fire once they arrive on scene and have been briefed, according to the release.
Forest Supervisor Eric Veach indicated that the current focus is on keeping firefighters and the public safe and recommends that visitors avoid the area during this time.
“It is important to note that the local area remains under threat of dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions and firefighting resources that are stretched thin across the region and nation,” the press release noted. “Due to these conditions, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest is developing closure orders for the southwestern portions of the forest to ensure public safety near the Big Hollow incident. This closure area will include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas, and all forest roads and trails within the area. If you have plans to be in this area of the forest, please consider making alternate arrangements.”
Effective Wednesday, the Gifford Pinchot National Forest will be moving to Industrial Fire Protection Level 4. Public use restrictions are also currently being developed for the Gifford Pinchot and will be put into place soon, according to the press release.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Look for updates at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/giffordpinchot/alerts-notices or call 360-524-1724 for more information.
