Four Washington State Patrol cadets from Lewis County became troopers last week as they took their oath of office at a socially distanced ceremony at the department’s training division in Shelton.
In total, 49 troopers were sworn in at the ceremony on Sept. 30, but among them were Jeb Jewell, Kyle Flaig, Clementine Schultz and David Schoenborn who all resided in Lewis County.
“Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol, a tradition that began 99 years ago on June 21, 1921 when sixteen brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles, strapped on an armband and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol,” said WSP Chief John Batiste in prepared remarks.
Jewell, 25, lives in Chehalis with his wife. He grew up in Adna and attended Adna High School and Centralia College. His father is a 20-year Navy veteran while his mother was a nurse and immigrated to the states from Thailand.
He told The Chronicle that becoming a state patrol trooper was not a lifelong dream of his, rather something that entered his stream of consciousness as an adult after he was looking for a career
Close family friends of his who were state patrol troopers told him that being a trooper would be a good fit for him and that he should try it out.
“I kept my nose pretty clean when I was in school and was a pretty good kid and everything, so I went and tested for the state patrol,” Jewell said.
Only about 100-120 new troopers are selected each biennium and historically speaking, only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants become troopers, according to a WSP press release.
“You essentially have to be a good person with good intent,” to become a trooper, Jewell said.
Jewell said he prioritized the state patrol over other law enforcement agencies because they have the most opportunity for advancement and diversity in a specialization, in addition to the fact the size of the agency makes it possible to live anywhere in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony marked the conclusion of more than 1,000 hours of training for Jewell, along with the other 48 troopers that made up the 113th trooper basic training class.
That training started with an arming class, where Jewell was a part of the 36th Arming Class.
Jewell said he was one of 15-20 cadets selected from the arming class to do field training in Olympia for six months where he worked at the Washington State Patrol headquarters and the governor’s mansion.
After his field training, Jewell became a part of the 113th trooper basic training class that led to 10 weeks of coaching, where a veteran trooper essentially shadows the trooper-to-be while on patrol.
Once Jewell finished his coaching, he was ready to be sworn in as a trooper.
Now, Jewell has been assigned to cover Shelton and Mason County, where he says he is still learning the lay of the land. He noted that unlike living in Chehalis, where you’re pretty much concerned with Interstate 5, there are a lot of small highways that connect Mason County that he is still getting used to.
Flaig, of Centralia, is assigned to Chehalis; Schultz, of Salkum, is assigned to Marysville and Schoenborn, of Winlock, is assigned to Goldendale.
