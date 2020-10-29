Four Centralia residents made their preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in providing Oxycodone to a man with a hurt back who was later found dead in his room.
Alexandria J. Delaney, 24, was charged with controlled substance homicide while Lorencia M. Moore, 18, and Felicia M. Segerman, 23, were charged with distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and Marcus J. Inman, 31, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Additionally, a 17-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile female were both charged with controlled substance homicide and delivery of a controlled substance.
A Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that the Oxycodone had traded hands amongst the suspects before it ultimately wound up in Tyler Gussin’s hands.
Gussin, 32, was found unresponsive in his room in Centralia on Oct. 23 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis County Coroner Warren McLeod told The Chronicle on Wednesday that the manner and cause of Gussin’s death is still pending a toxicology report, however, the affidavit of probable cause states preliminary findings from the autopsy that happened Wednesday morning indicated his death was caused by an overdose.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the transactions that led to Gussin’s death:
On Oct. 23, family members of Gussin called 911 reporting that he was unconscious and unresponsive in his room in Centralia.
Police learned that the death was unusual because Gussin was not known to be a drug user and was a healthy individual.
According to friends and family of Gussin, he had recently sustained a back injury and was not having any success in finding relief for the pain.
Officers found in Gussin’s room a baggie with nine Oxycodone pills and were told they may have been given to him from a friend, identified as Delaney.
When officers were able to contact Delaney, she admitted that she requested the pills from a juvenile male and once he obtained them they both delivered the pills to Gussin in exchange for $300 in the form of three $100 bills.
The juvenile male was contacted by police at his residence and stated that he received the pills from a 16-year-old juvenile female. He added that once he received the $300 from Gussin he gave it to the juvenile female.
The boy also told police that he knew the juvenile female had gotten the pills from Moore and Sagerman.
Police contacted the 16-year-old girl and she denied any involvement, however, her mother searched through her possessions and found three $100 bills in a pair of her shorts.
Moore and Segerman were contacted by police and they both admitted to knowing about the pills.
Sagermen stated that she received the pills from Inman and then she and Moore delivered them to the juvenile female.
Segerman received the pills from Inman in the 300 block of East Magnolia Street in Centralia, which is within 1,000 feet of a designated school area.
In court on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee established bail for Inman at $100,000, Segerman at $75,000, Delaney at $50,000 and Moore at $15,000 based on their previous criminal history and their alleged involvement in the case.
All four are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4
(1) comment
Free my brother!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.