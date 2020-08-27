A former Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being held in the Lewis County Jail without bail after he allegedly struck a man in his vehicle while intoxicated and attempted to drive away from the scene Wednesday night.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer on Thursday asked Superior Court Judge James Lawler that Alfonce F. Meuchel be held on probable cause while his office determines what charges will be appropriate, pending the condition of the alleged victim.
“Frankly, it is anticipated that the victim will not survive,” Meyer said based on the latest report his office had received.
Meuchel, a deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for years according to the prosecutor’s affidavit, retired in 2004.
The affidavit gives the following account of the crash on Aug. 26:
Chehalis Police Department officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Chehalis near the Lewis County Law and Justice Center Wednesday evening.
Officers identified Meuchel as the driver and were reportedly familiar with him based on his time working as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.
Meuchel reportedly struck the victim, who was using a mobility walker, as he was moving across the crosswalk.
According to witnesses of the crash, Meuchel attempted to leave, but one of the witnesses trailed his vehicle until he returned to the scene.
Meuchel agreed to do a voluntary field sobriety test, though due to medical issues he claimed, only two of the tests were conducted. Of the six possible indicators that Meuchel was under the influence, he was red flagged for all six indicators, according to court documents.
Meuchel also volunteered to do a preliminary Breathalyzer test. His blood alcohol concentration came back as .112, over Washington’s legal limit of .08.
Police got a warrant to draw Meuchel’s blood and he was arrested.
Meuchel is scheduled to be back in court for his preliminary appearance on Friday.
(6) comments
"Former Lewis County Deputy..." I think that's called a Citizen, but why waist the opportunity to embellish a headline.
I am the person who stopped Mr. Meuchel after fleeing the scene. I am not allowed to know what the condition of the man run over is currently. This hurts my heart. I stopped the man who committed this action, he attempted to assault me and fled the scene.
All I want is to let this poor man know I saw what happened, and as a Veteran I could not allow this to stand. I did my best to make sure the person who did this was held accountable. I pray for you and hope you are given the justice you deserve.
Thank you for not just standing by and avoiding taking action. Everyone needs to be involved doing what is right, not just standing by and filming with a cell phone.
The law in this region-- from judges to the lowest officials-- tend to treat law-abiding citizens with less courtesy than they do criminals, I've learned the hard way thru 3+ encounters. This leaves it to the rest of us to thank you for your action and express hope that your caring + courage return to you!
Some of the lifelong alcoholics have been driving under the influence at .12BAC for many years without incident or even being ticketed. As they age they have lapses in attention and judgement unfortunately many times resulting in a tragic outcome like this. Driving away from the scene, especially for a retired police officer, is unconscionable, but again, that's probably the alcohol.
I imagine the State Patrol would sure appreciate the local PD 'sheep' following protocol and wearing masks. Another example of leadership failure at the top in Lewis County.
