Five people, including three juveniles, were injured after a large metal object fell from a trailer and struck the vehicle they were traveling in Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Randall B. Holmes, 58, of Portland, was behind the wheel of a 2020 Dodge Ram traveling westbound near mile marker 148 at about 2:40 p.m. when the object fell from the trailer. It bounced into the eastbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jess l. Hibdon, 45, of Puyallup. Jess Hibdon and passenger Jasai S. Hbdon, 34, of Puyallup, were injured and transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital along with three juveniles.
The Suburban was totaled, according to the State Patrol.
The cause of the crash was an unsecured load, and charges are pending, according to the State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.