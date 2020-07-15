The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the female suspect allegedly involved in a reported shooting in Winlock Tuesday morning that left a 53-year-old Winlock man dead, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Tina Ann Pase, 50, of Winlock, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
According to the Lewis County Jail roster, Pase was booked into the jail at 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detectives are still investigating the death of the Winlock man that occurred Tuesday morning, and could not release additional details of the incident, the release states.
At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting at the 400 block of State Route 505 at a residential property in Winlock where they found the deceased man, according to the release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and further information regarding the deceased man will be provided by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.
County Coroner Warren McLeod has not responded to The Chronicle’s inquiry yet.
Pase is scheduled to make her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
