A Federal Way woman who is accused of identity theft and was arrested last week in a hotel room where it appeared she was involved in a credit card fraud scheme, still awaits formal charges as of Monday morning.
Cammille N. Graham, 36, made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday and is being held on probable cause, but without formal charges.
According to the probable cause report, on May 13 Chehalis Police officers responded to the Best Western hotel regarding an identity theft report. A victim had explained to police that his credit card was used to pay for a room at the hotel but he had the credit card and did not make the transaction.
Police confirmed with Best Western employees that the credit card was used to pay for the room and told the officers two women and two men were staying there.
Officers went to the room, where they found Graham, who was by herself, and a window that was left open, according to the report. Graham was arrested on an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant.
Inside the room, police reportedly observed two laptops, a glass pipe with white residue in it, clear plastic bags with white powder in it and a cell phone that was receiving numerous messages, according to the report.
After a search warrant was issued, law enforcement found multiple credit cards with different names, credit cards that appeared to have altered serial numbers, notebooks with multiple credit card and expiration dates written down, mail belonging to different people, other people’s ID cards, a credit card swiping device and a laptop with Graham’s name on it, according to the report.
On Friday, Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Silvia Irimescu requested bail be set at $50,000 on account of Graham’s criminal history that includes 35 prior warrants and 22 prior convictions with over half of the convictions being for identity theft.
Graham’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that the court consider a $5,000 bail because she would be financially unable to post bail.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee settled on a $20,000 bail, citing a concern that Graham would fail to appear for her court hearings.
Graham is scheduled to have her preliminary appearance on Wednesday.
