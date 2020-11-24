In addition to the lengthy sentences passed Monday for Jonathon Adamson, 23, and Benito Marquez, 18, who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering 16-year-old Ben Eastman in June 2018, several of their friends and family members were also sentenced for their role in the crimes.
On Monday, during Marquez’ sentencing hearing, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer described some of the things these people did to help Marquez and Adamson after they lured Eastman into the woods outside Randle and savagely beat him to death over the course of about 45 minutes, buried him in a shallow grave, then dug his body up and moved it.
Kindra Adamson, mother of Jonathon Adamson and Benito Marquez, was charged with rendering criminal assistance to the brothers and was sentenced Monday to credit for the 32 days she has already served.
Early in the case, it was alleged that Kindra Adamson lied about the whereabouts of her sons when they fled to Eastern Washington. Meyer told the court Monday Marquez told investigators his mother gave them hydrogen peroxide and instructed them on how to get Eastman’s blood out of their car interior after the murder.
Emma Brown, who at the time of the murder was Jonathan Adamson’s fiance, pleaded guilty in 2019 to third-degree rendering criminal assistance and making a false statement. She was sentenced in September, 2019 to 90 days in jail with credit for one day served, and the remaining 89 days were suspended provided she maintain law-abiding behavior.
She was accused of lying to police after the murder.
Michael D. Salazar was originally charged with murder in Eastman’s killing. Prosecutors said he physically stopped a third party from reporting to an adult what Marquez and Jonathon Adamson planned to do.
According to Meyer, Marquez also testified that Salazar got he and his brother clean clothes after the murder and gasoline to start a fire to hide evidence.
Salazar later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree attempted rendering criminal assistance non-relative and tampering with a witness-domestic violence on May 5 and was sentenced Monday to 20 months in prison with credit for the 418 days he had already served. He will also be subject to 18 months of state Department of Corrections supervision.
Salazar’s mother, Amanda Hagerty, was also accused of rendering criminal assistance. She was sentenced to credit for her seven days already served.
Finally, another brother of Jonathon Adamson and Benito Marquez, Jerald E. Thompson, was accused of witness tampering, for allegedly trying to get Marquez to not plead guilty or testify about the case, at the behest of Jonathon Adamson. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Jonathon Adamson was sentenced Monday to nearly 47 years in prison on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and witness tampering. Marquez, who entered into a plea agreement to give a full account of the incident, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assualt. Because he was just 16 at the time of the murder, he will be eligible for release after 20 years.
