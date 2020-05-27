Ethel Man Accused of Driving While Intoxicated, Crashing Into Vehicle

An Ethel man who is accused of driving a car while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday.
Michael W. Osborn, 25, was charged with vehicular assault, hit and run with an injury and DUI. Superior Court Judge James Lawler set bail at $15,000.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 22 law enforcement was notified of a crash on state Route 12 near milepost 142 where the driver, later identified as Osborn, fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Two witnesses were able to identify Osborn as the driver and explained that he appeared intoxicated, according to the affidavit.
Police eventually found Osborn near milepost 139 where he attempted to hide from the officers. Officers reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants coming off Osborn, who said he had drank three beers, according to the affidavit. Osborn suffered multiple facial injuries from the crash provided a breath sample that indicated his blood alcohol concentration was .088.
Osborn’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 2.
