An Eatonville woman led a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase down state Route 7 and into Mineral where she was apprehended.
Crystal A. Hogan, 41, made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday and was charged with attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the pursuit.
On Oct. 26, a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy observed a grey Ford Fusion heading westbound on state Route 706 near Elbe traveling 73 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed zone.
The deputy attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Hogan, but she reportedly sped up to approximately 85 miles per hour and continued southbound on state Route 7.
Hogan reportedly drove on SR 7 for about 3 miles until she turned off on Mineral Hill Road, which drops off to a 35-miles-per-hour speed zone, but maintained her high rate of speed.
Near the 700 block of Mineral Hill Road, the deputy witnessed Hogan pass another vehicle in a no passing zone around a blind corner.
The pursuit came to a stop when the deputy found the Ford Fusion pulled over on the shoulder of the road in the 400 block of Mineral Hill Road.
The deputy arrested Hogan and asked her if there was anything in the vehicle he needed to be aware of. Hogan reportedly told the officer that there was a small container in the car that contained methamphetamine and a pipe.
After getting permission from Hogan to retrieve the items, the officer found three separate baggies with a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
At her court hearing, Judge Andrew Toynbee established bail at $5,000 after the Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Basetti had argued for $20,000 and Hogan’s defense attorney, Rachael Tiller, suggested to make it no more than $10,000.
Hogan is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.