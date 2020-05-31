A 28-year-old Seatac woman was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on state Route 507 between Tenino and Rainier late Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the 2004 Toyota Corolla — Sierra D. Behrends, 25, of Tacoma — is suspected of driving under the influence, the state patrol reported.
She was traveling southbound at mile marker 17 when she failed to negotiate the curve to the right, rolled twice and left the roadway, according to the state patrol.
The passenger, Malissa Vassar, was injured but Behrends was not.
Both women were wearing seat belts.
The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m.
The crash remained under investigation Saturday night.
