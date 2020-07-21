A driver was killed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 12 east of Packwood.
The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. at milepost 141 of U.S. Highway 12. The vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln MKS reportedly left the road “became airborne and struck a tree before coming to rest,” according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, whose name, age and city of residence have not been released, was killed at the scene. No other vehicles or passengers were involved. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.