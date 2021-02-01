A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after he collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 5 near milepost 75 on Friday.
Eric Mastalir, of Pacific Beach, was driving a Range Rover behind a semi, driven by 37-year-old Daniel Taddos, of Portland, in the center lane of northbound I-5 when, at approximately 8 a.m., Taddos slowed for traffic and the Rover collided with the trailer of the semi. Taddos was uninjured.
Mastalir was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The official cause of the crash was inattention, according to Washington State Patrol.