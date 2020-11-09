An Olympia man fell asleep at the wheel while driving on state Route 101 in Mason County and crashed into several trees off of the roadway, injuring himself and his passenger, a Centralia woman, Friday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The single-car crash reportedly occurred at 8:36 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 just south of Shelton where state Route 3 merges with state Route 101.
According to the incident summary provided by the state patrol, the vehicle was traveling southbound on SR 101 and went off the right-hand side of the roadway, going down a 30-foot embankment before crashing into several trees.
The state patrol does not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, though charges are still pending for the 40-year-old Olympia man who was in the driver’s seat.
Both the man and the 47-year-old Centralia woman in the passenger seat were transported to Mason General Hospital to treat their injuries.
