The Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in a crash that resulted in the death of a 54-year-old Olympia man on Old Highway 99 in Thurston County on Saturday night.
Dale Drewery was a passenger in a 2007 Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on the roadway near Waldrick Road Southeast just after 9:30 p.m., according to the state patrol.
Behind that vehicle, which was driven by 51-year-old Andrea Drewery, was a 20016 Jeep driven by 37-year-old Erik A. Scott, of Olympia.
Scott’s vehicle struck the Altima, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway to the left, according to the state patrol.
Dale Drewery was declared deceased at the scene. Andrea Drewery was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Scott, who was not injured, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and felony hit and run, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though the state patrol noted in a media release drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash,
