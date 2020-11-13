A three-vehicle crash that injured an Onalaska teen Friday on U.S. Highway 12 was caused by distracted driving, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Kennedy Road near Salkum.
According to the state patrol, a 1998 Ford Ranger driven by a 19-year-old Chehalis man was headed east on the highway, and slowed to turn onto Kennedy Road.
Another vehicle, a 2016 Kia Optima driven by a 17-year-old Chehalis girl, failed to stop and hit the back of the Ford.
The Ford was pushed into the oncoming westbound lane of Highway 12 and hit a 2017 Ford F350 towing a trailer driven by a 61-year-old Onalaska man.
All three driver’s were wearing seatbelts. Only the 17-year-old girl who caused the incident was injured. She was transported to Morton General Hospital. All three vehicles were listed as totaled by the state patrol.
The crash was determined to be caused by distracted driving, according to the state patrol. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.
