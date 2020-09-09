An Allyn driver is facing a vehicular assault charge after reportedly causing a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Chehalis that injured a Centralia woman, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday near exit 79 on Northbound I-5 in Chehalis. Three vehicles, a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old Centralia woman, a 2014 Ford F150 driven by a 42-year-old Brush Prairie woman and a 2001 Toyota Sequoia driven by a 21 year old Maple Valley woman were heading northbound when they slowed for debris in the road.
A fourth vehicle, a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Kyla J. Cramer, 32, of Allyn, failed to slow and struck the Toyota Camry, which then struck the Ford truck, which then hit the Toyota SUV, according to the state patrol.
The Centralia driver was the only person injured.
Cramer is facing a charge of vehicular assault for the crash, which was caused by distracted driving, according to the state patrol. Drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the incident as well. Cramer had two juveniles, ages 4 and 4 months, in her vehicle with her.
