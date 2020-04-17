Riverside Fire Authority crews responded Thursday morning to a small brush fire in the 900 block of Old Airport Road in Centralia, near the Mellen Street park and ride.
The initial report of a tree on fire near the park and ride came in at 10:39 a.m. Thursday.
When the first fire crews arrived, they found an approximately 500 square foot fire in brush and logs in a wooded area west of Old Airport Road. Crews extinguished the fire and turned the scene over to the state Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the fire was unknown and is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.