Starting at the beginning of next week, the Lewis County Law and Justice Center will be the first of the county’s buildings to reopen to the public following COVID-19 closures, but will require all who enter to wear a mask and sanitize their hands and wait in line before entering, among other restrictions.
“We’re running a somewhat normal docket this week. Next week I would recommend that people bring their face mask, their sanitation and their patience,” said county Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer, during the Lewis County Board of Commissioners’ regular afternoon briefing session on Tuesday.
The Law and Justice Center houses Lewis County’s Superior and District courts and their staff, the Lewis County Clerk’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office. It is across the street from the county’s Historic Courthouse, which is the home of other county offices including the Board of County Commissioners, and the county Auditor, Assessor and Treasurer, among other offices.
In March, Lewis County Superior and District courts canceled upcoming trials and hearings and have held many of the remaining hearings through video-conference software. Attendance in courtrooms has been limited to necessary personnel and a number of staff members worked remotely. During the few hearings conducted since then, personnel, including judges, have worn masks during proceedings and plexiglass shields have been installed in courtrooms.
Steve Wohld, chief of the county’s internal services, briefed the county commission and county staff on the changes during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I met with the courts today, Superior Court in particular, and discussed how the line and crowd management is going to be handled,” Wohld said. “They have hundreds of cases scheduled for next week so that will be interesting.”
Meyer noted that Superior Court has scheduled 220 cases to be heard on Thursday alone — the day typically reserved for a variety of pre-trial and scheduling hearings in criminal matters. Normally, one courtroom and judge handles all of the cases on that docket on a Thursday. Next week, it will be split between two courtrooms and judges and twice as many staff from the Prosecutor’s Office.
“Our whole staff is coming back Thursday to prepare for next week’s docket,” Meyer said.
He also said District Court, which handles misdemeanor criminal cases, traffic infractions and some civil matters, has a backlog of between 600 to 800 cases.
Wohld explained some of the requirements anyone coming to the courthouse should expect. The layout of the lobby will be changed, he said, and no one will be allowed in until they’ve used hand sanitizer and put on a mask. The elevator will take trips one “household” at a time, he said.
Courthouse security officer Neil Hoium will be in charge of the entrance protocol, Wohld said, with help from bailiffs.
“The plan right now is one line at the front but with the attitude that we will be extremely flexible. … We have kind of a plan B as well,” he said. “We’re hoping the process will be somewhat fluid and there will be a moving line.”
People in courtrooms will be asked to stay 6 feet away from each other.
“If somebody’s going to come to court next week we recommend they bring only themselves because there’s going to be very little room for spectators,” Meyer said.
County Manager Erik Martin added that county staff had discussed possible opening dates for some other county buildings but hadn’t set anything in stone yet.
“We’ve been working diligently on a back to work policy,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a draft, a final draft to share with the board shortly.”
