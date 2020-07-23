Max Aunese, a former Timberline High School student and athlete who died on Saturday, passed away as a result of a freshwater drowning, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
However, Coroner Gary Warnock said the Lacey 18-year-old also had an enlarged heart, which will be examined further.
Aunese reportedly went under water late Saturday afternoon while swimming with friends at a quarry pond in the 1600 block of Maytown Road Southwest, south of Millersylvania State Park.
Toni Droscher, a spokeswoman for Washington State Parks, said Wednesday that state Parks owns the pond, but does not actively manage it. The pond is undeveloped, but it is slated for future development, she said.
Although not officially a park, the quarry pond destination has become a popular swimming hole over the years.
Coroner Warnock said there were about 50 swimmers at the pond on Saturday.
A Thurston County dispatcher said this week that they received multiple 911 calls at 4:34 p.m. Saturday. Emergency responders were dispatched at 4:38 p.m.
A Thurston County Sheriff's Office deputy and a park ranger were the first on scene, Lt. Ray Brady said. After friends brought Aunese ashore, the deputy and the park ranger began CPR, he said. Medics arrived after that and continued to try to revive Aunese but were unsuccessful.
Aunese played receiver and free safety for the Timberline High School Blazers football team, and served as a team captain and leader.
Since his death, a GoFundMe account has raised more than $27,000 for Aunese's family. A number of people have left comments in the account as well.
"Max was a kind and compassionate person, and one of my good friends, and I am going to miss him so much. Fly high, Max. You are, and will always be, forever green and gold," one reads.
