A man killed Tuesday in Winlock was identified Friday by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office as David J. Miller, 53, of Winlock.
The coroner’s office listed the cause of death as “indeterminate distance, penetrating air rifle wound of the chest.”
On Wednesday, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office charged Tina A. Pase, 50, of Winlock with first-degree murder, domestic violence; or in the alternative second-degree murder, domestic violence; and possession of methamphetamine.
Pase is being held in the Lewis County Jail on $1 million bail.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and court documents, deputies responded to a residence on state Route 505 in Winlock after hearing two reports of a woman possibly shooting a man.
When they arrived, Pase reportedly told them she shot Miller with an air rifle. Investigators seized several air rifles from the residence.
