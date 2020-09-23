A Tacoma man who has already been convicted of third-degree rape in 2019 will spend additional time behind bars after he was sentenced to six months in prison in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday, stemming from a cyberstalking charge that dates back to 2018.
Antwaun M. James, 23, is about 14 months into a 36-month sentence after being convicted of third-degree rape with a deadly weapon, a domestic violence offense, out of Mason County on July 9, 2019, and added six months to that sentence on Friday, according to court documents.
James initially pleaded not guilty to a cyberstalking-domestic violence charge in August but later agreed to a plea deal on Sept. 18 — the same day he was sentenced for cyberstalking. According to court documents, the standard sentencing range for cyberstalking is 4-12 months.
James was accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend and sending threatening messages via Facebook.
In screenshots that were turned over to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, James reportedly told his ex-girlfriend he would “gut you f---ing pig,” and that if she continued to ignore him, he would come to her home and kill her.
James was charged with cyberstalking-domestic violence in Lewis County on Nov. 8, 2018, though he failed to appear at his preliminary appearance, according to prior reporting from The Chronicle.
However, James was arrested several months later by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies when it was alleged that he had raped his ex-girlfriend.
According to the Shelton Mason County Journal, James’ 2019 rape conviction came from allegations that he held his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint while he raped her.
