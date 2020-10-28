A Cinebar man initially charged with second-degree attempted rape based on allegations that he provided marijuana and alcohol to a 20-year-old female co-worker and attempted to rape her in July, had the charge lowered to fourth-degree assault-sexual motivation, per his plea agreement.
Daniel J. Hoadley, 42, reached a plea deal with the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Lewis County Superior Court records show, and he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault-sexual motivation and furnishing liquor to a minor.
On the same day, Hoadley was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee to 182 days of electronic home monitoring and subject to $600 in fines and fees.
Hoadley had been charged with second-degree attempted rape and furnishing liquor to a minor but he pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 11.
The affidavit of probable cause gives the following account of the sexually motivated assault:
On July 5, a woman contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office stating she had just been assaulted by one of her co-workers, who she identified as Hoadley.
The victim told police that she had carpooled to work with Hoadley that day and agreed to go back to his house in the 200 block of Dream View Lane after. Once there, Hoadley provided the 20-year-old woman with marijuana and alcohol.
The woman recalled to police that she had one drink and “a couple of hits” of marijuana, but that Hoadley tried to give her more alcohol and offered her a place to stay.
Then Hoadley started to make unwanted advances on her, she told police.
After the woman reportedly told Hoadley that she does not date co-workers, she told police that he continued to make more aggressive advances.
The assault reportedly ended because they were interrupted by both Hoadley’s and the woman’s dogs who were at his residence.
Hoadley must begin his sentence by Nov. 17, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.