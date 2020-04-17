Chehalis Woman Jailed for Stabbing After Man Arrives at Hospital With Chest Wound

A portion of 6th Street in Chehalis is blocked by signs and police tape following a reported stabbing.

 Jared Wenzelburger

A 37-year-old Chehalis woman was arrested for first-degree assault Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old Olympia man, according to the Chehalis Police Department

Rachel M. Leisure was booked into jail after being located by officers in the 3000 block of Jackson Highway. The stabbing is believed to have occurred at a residence in the area of Southwest Sixth Street in Chehalis.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police say.

Chehalis police responded to the stabbing at about 9:30 p.m. after being advised by Providence Centralia Hospital that the man had arrived to seek medical treatment for a stab wound to his chest.

“Officers responded to the hospital but were unable to speak with the victim of the stabbing as he was being prepared for transportation to another medical facility,” according to Chehalis police.

The condition of the victim and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, police say.

Leisure is scheduled to appear in Lewis County Superior Court at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

