Chehalis Woman Jailed for Stabbing After Man Arrives at Hospital With Chest Wound

A 37-year-old Chehalis woman was arrested for first-degree assault Thursday night after allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old Olympia man, according to the Chehalis Police Department
Rachel M. Leisure was booked into jail after being located by officers in the 3000 block of Jackson Highway. The stabbing is believed to have occurred at a residence in the area of Southwest Sixth Street in Chehalis.
The victim and the suspect knew each other, police say.
Chehalis police responded to the stabbing at about 9:30 p.m. after being advised by Providence Centralia Hospital that the man had arrived to seek medical treatment for a stab wound to his chest.
“Officers responded to the hospital but were unable to speak with the victim of the stabbing as he was being prepared for transportation to another medical facility,” according to Chehalis police.
The condition of the victim and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, police say.
Leisure is scheduled to appear in Lewis County Superior Court at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.