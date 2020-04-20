A Chehalis woman accused of stabbing a man last week made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday, but has not yet been charged in the case.
Rachel Marie Leisure, 37, still awaits formal charges and is being held in custody on a 72-hour probable-cause hold.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested a no bail hold until the prosecutor’s office had received the Washington State Patrol’s investigation report on the crime scene and charges had been filed.
Leisure’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, requested that in lieu of the no bail hold, that bail be set at $25,000, noting a lack of any felony history.
Judge Andrew Toynbee decided to set bail at $50,000.
“(I’m) recognizing that she has no warrant history in the last five years, no criminal history in the last five years, certainly no felonies,” Toynbee said. “However, based on the seriousness of this case and the fact that the state has not filed charges and is asking for time to further investigate, I think it is prudent to have some type of bail.”
According to the probable cause report, on Thursday Leisure was at her residence in Chehalis with her close friend, her friend’s 4-year-old daughter and the alleged victim, a man who she had a relationship with. The adults had been drinking.
Leisure’s friend told police “things escalated” when she was in the living room while Leisure was with the alleged victim in the kitchen.
According to the report, the friend heard Leisure say, “stop, stop, don’t do this,” and heard glass breaking. The friend said she went into the kitchen and found Leisure crying with glass all over the floor and the man running out the door.
Leisure told her friend she did not want to be at the house if the man returned so she, her friend and her friend’s daughter left and went to the friend’s house.
According to the report, neither Leisure nor her friend contacted the police after the man was injured.
Meanwhile, police spoke with Leisure’s sister at Providence Centralia Hospital who reportedly had found the alleged victim standing in the front yard of the house bleeding badly.
The man had told the sister he had been stabbed, but would say nothing more, according to the report, and the sister drove him to the hospital.
Leisure’s sister also told police that Leisure had a history of assaulting the man when she got angry with him, according to court documents. Once police were able to contact Leisure, she said she was defending herself and declined to give any other comments. Police then placed Leisure under arrest and booked her into the Lewis County Jail.
The Chehalis Police Department called the WSP crime lab to process the crime scene where a kitchen knife was recovered. The WSP’s report from the crime scene was not available by the prosecutor’s office at the time this story was written.
According to a Chehalis Police detective, there is evidence of attempts to clean up the knife and the scene.
“From the state’s perspective, the only person who was in the kitchen with (the victim) when he was stabbed was Rachel Marie Leisure,” the report stated.
Leisure had a hearing scheduled Monday at 4 p.m., after The Chronicle’s press deadline.
