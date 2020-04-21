A formal charge has been filed against the Chehalis woman who is accused of stabbing a man in the abdomen last Thursday.
Rachel Marie Leisure, 37, was charged with first-degree assault domestic violence, a class A felony, on Monday.
According to the probable cause report, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office was waiting for the Washington State Patrol crime lab to process the crime scene and for additional interviews to be conducted before any charges would be filed.
On Friday, Leisure made her preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court where Judge Andrew Toynbee set bail at $50,000.
Prior to the charge being filed, Leisure was in custody at the Lewis County Jail on a 72-hour probable cause hold but has since posted bail and was released on Monday.
According to the probable cause report, Leisure allegedly stabbed a man in her kitchen while her friend and her friend’s daughter were in the living room and neither Leisure nor her friend contacted the police.
Leisure’s sister found the man bleeding in the front yard and took him to Providence Centralia Hospital where he was later air-lifted to a trauma center. According to the report, the man’s injury was life-threatening.
A Chehalis Police detective stated in the report there was evidence of attempts to clean up the kitchen knife that was allegedly used to stab the man and the scene.
Leisure is scheduled to have her arraignment hearing on April 30.
