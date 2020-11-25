Jimmy Armfield, who could be classified as a local Chehalis celebrity after being featured on several news outlets for the hundreds and hundreds of letters he has received after a viral social media post, is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car this month.
Armfield, 72, was hit by a car while crossing the street in Chehalis on the night of Nov. 4 at the intersection of South Market Boulevard and Southwest 3rd Street and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Chehalis Police Department.
“A northbound vehicle had stopped for him in the crosswalk but a southbound vehicle ended up striking him in the crosswalk,” Chehalis Chief Deputy Randy Kaut said.
The impact of the car caused Armfield to suffer 12 broken ribs and he recently underwent a rib plating procedure which involves screwing titanium plates into broken ribs to stabilize fractures.
A Facebook page was created called “Meet Jimmy” to share updates about the letters and packages he receives from all over the country. After the accident, updates from Armfield’s family were shared through the page.
A post from Nov. 23 read: “Happy to tell you that Jimmy is off the ventilator and breathing on his own. He is happy to be able to speak again. His lung capacity is still low, but serving him well. Coughing deeply and blowing bubbles are his projects now. It's thumbs up all around the ICU. Thank you for your continued prayers and well wishes.”
Armfield started receiving letters in August, when Susan Gonzales, a friend of his, posted on Facebook calling for people to send Armfield a few cards for his birthday after discovering that he would check his P.O. Box three times a day but would rarely receive mail — the post was shared over 9,000 times.
A few months after the virtual post was shared, Armfield is still receiving dozens of letters a day. Since Armfield has been recovering in the hospital, Gonzales said that she picks up his mail every day and her living room “looks like the Jimmy postal annex.”
Gonzales said that Armfield’s story has become a conversation piece for her within the community and it’s great that everyone cares about him so much.
Along with the letters and handwritten notes, Armfield has received gifts and packages as well including snacks, gift cards, art pieces made with his photo, drawings, a little cash and other small gifts like a pair of socks with his face printed on them.
“(Armfield) knows that he has many, many friends sending well wishes and prayers. Thank you so much for the love you share,” an update from Armfield’s family read.
Updates on Jimmy’s recovery process and photos of the letters and items he receives can be found on the “Meet Jimmy” Facebook page at — www.facebook.com/Jimmygetsmail/.
