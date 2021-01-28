A 23-year-old Chehalis man has been taken to the hospital and faces pending criminal charges after he crashed into Penny Playground last night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the driver reportedly left the roadway at the intersection of Southwest Parkland Drive and Northwest Interstate Avenue and broke through a fenceway and some playground equipment before coming to rest, according to the Chehalis Police Department.
The driver fled the vehicle but was later located and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Chehalis Police have classified the incident as a hit-and-run, and there are pending criminal charges for the driver.
•••
The story will be updated.