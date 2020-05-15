A Chehalis man accused of strangling and punching a 15-year-old boy told police that the dispute never occurred, despite law enforcement observing fresh blood on his knuckles, according to court documents.
Matthew T. Potter, 45, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree assault by strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence offenses.
Lewis County Deputy Prosecutor Angela Avery requested bail be set at $15,000 and a no-contact order with the alleged victim be imposed.
The defendant’s attorney for the day, Rachael Tiller, said Potter asked for the court to consider an unsecured bail amount, noting that he is a stay-at-home dad and has an infant to take care of.
Tiller also said Potter has a stable residence to live at should the no-contact order be imposed, has no felony history, no assault history and a limited failure to appear history with the most recent being five years ago.
“Mr. Potter made it very clear he disagrees with any charging,” Tiller said.
Superior Court Judge James Lawler elected to set bail at $25,000 and granted the no-contact order with the alleged victim.
“Mr. Potter, I have to look at a couple things here,” Lawler said. “I have to look at whether I think you’re likely to fail to appear, and I don’t have anything that gives me a great deal of concern there. The other thing I have to look at is whether I think there’s a threat to community safety, and given the allegations, I do have that concern.”
According to the probable cause report, on May 12 police were dispatched to a residence on Katula Drive in Chehalis after it was reported a dispute had occurred.
When officers arrived they contacted the alleged victim who stated Potter had put him in a “C-clamp style” chokehold and pulled his hair several times to the point he was hyperextending his neck backwards, according to the report.
The boy also reported that Potter had punched him in the face with a closed fist and picked him up out of his chair and dropped him to the ground.
The dispute was reportedly over the alleged victim’s performance in school, according to the report.
Officers observed the alleged victim who had discoloration in his left eye, bruising and red marks around his eye as well as petechiae and scratches around his neck, according to the report.
The boy’s mother also told police that Potter had punched him in the face and assaulted him. She added that Potter was intoxicated and she had to pull him away from the boy, according to the report.
When Potter was contacted by police, he reportedly denied that any kind of dispute or assault had occurred. However, police observed an injury on the knuckles of Potter’s left hand that appeared to have fresh blood on it. Potter was then arrested by police.
Potter’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.