A Chehalis man has been charged with murder based on allegations that he killed a 71-year-old male family member early Saturday morning.
Joshua M. Soteros, 43, was charged with second-degree murder, a “special allegation-domestic violence of family or household member” charge, on Monday, according to charging information.
The Lewis County Jail log shows Soteros was arrested on a $500,000 warrant on Sept. 26 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and was booked at 3:31 a.m.
Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight on Saturday to a report of a man who said he had killed a family member following a dispute, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Police do not believe there are any additional suspects at large, nor is there a concern for public safety as a result of the investigation, according to the press release. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any further details.
An autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Thursday. Soteros is scheduled to make his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Monday. afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.