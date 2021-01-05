A 34-year-old Chehalis man was airlifted from the scene of crash that closed U.S. Highway 12 near Rochester for four hours Monday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred when a westbound 28-year-old Oakville woman in a 2007 Dodge Caliber attempted to pass a 61-year-old Oakville woman in a 2007 Ford Excursion at about 6 p.m.
Matthew N. Knect, of Chehalis, was traveling eastbound in a 1998 Subaru Impreza when his vehicle was struck by the Dodge and then the Excursion. He was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital. The other drivers, both from Oakville, were released at the scene.
All three cars were totaled, according to a report by the Washington State Patrol, and had to be towed. The state patrol has determined that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
