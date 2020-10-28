A Department of Corrections community corrections officer was sentenced in Lewis County Superior Court to 20 months in prison after being accused of sexually exploiting two former inmates that he supervised.
Gary A. Kilmer, 70, of Chehalis, pleaded guilty to first-degree custodial sexual misconduct and third-degree rape in September while one count of first- and second-degree custodial sexual misconduct were dismissed.
On Oct. 16, Superior Court Judge James Lawler sentenced Kilmer to 20 months in prison followed by 36 months of community custody. Kilmer began his sentence on Tuesday.
Kilmer was in another case with similar allegations out of Thurston County and it was absorbed into the case in Lewis County, according to court documents.
The sentencing stems from an allegation that Kilmer had “sexual contact” with a woman under his supervision in Lewis County and that the woman was under the impression she would be sent back to prison if she said no.
On March 13, Kilmer and the victim met at the Chehalis Department of Corrections Office and then went to Fort Borst Park where Kilmer made “sexual contact” with the woman.
Then on April 23, Kilmer and the victim were at Schaefer Park in Centralia when the former corrections officer started to make sexual advances on her again. The woman reportedly told Kilmer that she wanted to leave because she was going to see her son.
Kilmer then offered her $200 with “no strings attached,” according to police, and the woman indicated that she felt like she couldn’t say no due to his ability to send her back to prison.
In Thurston County, a different woman reported to police that she was under the supervision of Kilmer and that he sexually assaulted her on April 27.
Kilmer reportedly showed up to the victim’s house knowing that her boyfriend was not there. The victim told police Kilmer sexually assaulted her and she too felt she could not say no based on his ability to send her back to prison.
Though the charges were dismissed in September as a part of his plea agreement, Kilmer was also initially charged with forgery, injury to public record, false report by a public servant, second-degree rendering criminal assistance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Those charges came from separate allegations that Kilmer provided details of a DOC investigation to an employee he supervised that also was the subject of the investigation in January and that he altered a urine sample drug test for a former inmate in 2017.
