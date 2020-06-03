A state Department of Corrections community corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct with a former inmate he was supervising has been charged with several felonies in Lewis County Superior Court.
The officer was also accused of providing details of an investigation to a DOC employee who he supervised that was being investigated for introducing controlled substances into a prison facility in January and altering the results of a urine sample test in 2017.
Gary A. Kilmer, 70, of Chehalis, was charged with first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, second-degree custodial misconduct, forgery, injury to public record, false report by a public servant, second-degree rendering criminal assistance non-relative, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kilmer was the community corrections officer for a woman who had recently been released from prison, and as a result of his supervision, had substantial control over the woman.
On March 13, the woman went to the Chehalis office of the Department of Corrections where Kilmer got into her car and they traveled to Fort Borst Park in Centralia. According to the affidavit, Kilmer had sexual contact with the alleged victim at the park.
Then on April 23, Kilmer and the victim reportedly were at Schaefer Park in Centralia and Kilmer allegedly began making advances on the woman, according to the affidavit, but the woman reportedly wanted to leave because she was traveling to see her son.
Kilmer reportedly offered her $200 with, “no strings attached,” and the woman indicated to police she did not believe she could resist Kilmer based on his ability to send her back to prison, according to the affidavit.
In a separate matter pertaining to the second-degree rendering criminal assistance and obstructing a law enforcement officer charges, between Dec. 1, 2019 and Jan. 10, 2020, Kilmer was approached by another DOC employee who was investigating the introduction of controlled substances into a prison facility, according to the affidavit.
The investigation revealed a person being supervised by Kilmer was responsible for introducing the controlled substances into the facility, according to the affidavit.
Kilmer was requested to assist in the investigation and was reportedly given relevant information. Instead of assisting with the investigation, Kilmer allegedly warned the person who was the subject of the investigation and provided her details of the investigation that were unknown to her at the time, according to the affidavit.
In another separate matter related to the forgery, injury to public record and false report by a public servant charges, Kilmer provided a urine sample test to a former inmate under his supervision who was in police custody.
Law enforcement also provided the same man a urine sample test. While the man was in custody, and having done two urine sample tests, the one provided by Kilmer came up negative and the one provided by law enforcement came up positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
“It appears the defendant altered the results obtained from the (urine sample test) which was part of his official obligations as a Community Corrections Officer,” the affidavit reads.
At Kilmer’s preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday, Judge Andrew Toynbee was forced to reschedule the hearing for June 11 because his attorney, Don Blair, was not present.
“I’m glad he made it to his court date, however, he doesn’t have his attorney present so I don’t think we can move forward,” Toynbee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.