A state Department of Corrections community corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct with a former inmate he was supervising changed his plea to guilty on Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court.
Gary A. Kilmer, 70, of Chehalis, faces two counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, second-degree custodial sexual misconduct and third-degree rape.
Initially, Kilmer also faced charges of forgery, injury to public record, false report by a public servant, second-degree rendering criminal assistance non-relative and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Those charges were based on seperate allegations that Kilmer had provided details of an investigation to a DOC employee who was under his supervision and was the subject of the investigation in January and that he altered the results of a urine sample of a former inmate in 2017.
However, those charges were dropped in his plea agreement, according to court documents.
In addition to the previously mentioned allegations, Kilmer is alleged to have coerced a then-recently released female inmate who was under his supervision into having “sexual contact” with him.
On March 13, Kilmer reportedly got in the woman’s car and went to Fort Borst Park in Centralia where he had sexual contact with the victim.
Then on April 23, Kilmer and the victim reportedly went to Schaefer Park in Centralia where he again made advances on the woman. Kilmer reportedly offered the woman $200 with “no strings attached.”
The woman told police she did not believe she could say no based on Kilmer’s ability to send her back to prison.
According to court documents, Kilmer is currently in the custody of the Lewis County Jail and is being held without bail.
Kilmer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
