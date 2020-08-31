Charges have been filed against a former Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy who allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving intoxicated, but Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said those charges could change pending the condition of the victim.
Alfonce F. Meuchel, 69, of Chehalis, was charged with vehicular assault, hit and run-injury and third-degree assault on Friday at his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court.
Bail for Meuchel was set at $25,000, according to court documents.
Meuchel was arrested Wednesday evening near the intersection of West Main Street and Northwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis after he allegedly hit a man crossing the street and subsequently blew a .112 blood alcohol concentration from a breathalyzer test, above Washington’s legal limit of .08.
According to witnesses of the crash, Meuchel attempted to drive away after striking the alleged victim with his vehicle, but was tailed by one of the witnesses until he ultimately returned to the scene.
On Thursday, before charges had been filed, Meyer stated at Meuchel’s court hearing that “Frankly, it is anticipated that the victim will not survive,” based on the most recent report his office had received.
As of Monday, Meyer told The Chronicle the alleged victim is still alive but if his condition were to change, so could the charges that Meuchel faces.
