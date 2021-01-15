A Packwood man charged with controlled substance homicide in the death of a 25-year-old in 2019 received additional charges in Lewis County Superior Court last week.
Daniel L. Patnode, 35, received four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class B felony charge with a maximum penalty of 10-years imprisonment and up to $25,000 in fines per count, when he appeared virtually in court for a trial confirmation hearing on Jan. 7.
These charges are in addition to the controlled substances homicide charge, a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and up to $20,000 in fines, that he received in December 2019. Patnode pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial is scheduled for May 3, 2021.
The charges all stem from the death of William Dollar, who died of acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication on Feb. 27, 2019.
According to court documents, Patnode, Dollar and others were drinking beer and smoking marijuana at Patnode’s residence when, at one point the evening, Patnode went to his room and retrieved “a small baggie that contained a few colored pills.”
Patnode then allegedly took a blue pill out of the bag and crushed a few lines on the counter. Then he, along with Dollar and another unnamed individual, snorted the substance. Patnode allegedly told the others that he did not know what the pill was, and a short time later, Dollar told others that “he did not feel good.”
They all reportedly went to sleep, and around 3 a.m., Dollar was found unresponsive and not breathing, with foam coming out of his mouth. He was transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital and pronounced dead.
Patnode is currently out of custody on a $100,000 bond while awaiting trial.
This case is one of at least two controlled substance homicides currently making their way through Lewis County Superior Court.
Another, which involves a Mossyrock man charged in the death of a woman who he sold fentanyl pills to, is scheduled for an arraignment and trial setting on Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.