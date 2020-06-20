A 78-year-old Centralia woman sustained minor injuries after the motorcycle she was riding on struck a car hauling a motorhome on U.S. Highway 12 near Bennett Road Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Earlawin Beebe was transported to Arbor Health Morton Hospital after the crash, which occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 124.
Beebe was a passenger of a 2016 Harley-Davidson FLTRU driven by Daniel Beebe, 76, of Centralia. They were traveling west behind a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was hauling a motorhome and was driven by Walter L. Engle, 68, of Elma, according to the state patrol.
Engle allegedly activated his turn signal in the wrong direction, indicating he would be turning right. At that point, Daniel Beebe attempted to pass on the left as Engle turned in the same direction, causing the collision.
Engle was cited for a defective turn signal and Daniel Beebe was cited for an illegal pass, according to the state patrol.
Engle and Daniel Beebe were not injured.
