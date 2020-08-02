The Washington State Patrol is asking for information from the public after a crash Saturday night caused by a truck that passed a pair of Centralia motorists and slammed on the brakes in front of them.
A 25-year-old Centralia man was driving with a 24-year-old Centralia woman east on state Route 8 in Elma at about 10:50 p.m. when a vehicle described as a blue, lifted Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with two bicycles in the back passed them, pulled in front of them and slammed on the brakes, according to the state patrol.
The Centralia man, driving a 2015 Toyota four-door, swerved to the left to avoid a collision, overcorrected and drove into the guardrail. The truck fled eastbound.
The Centralia woman was injured and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center. The man was not injured.
Anyone with information on the driver of the truck is asked to call Trooper M. Rabe at 360-473-0300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.