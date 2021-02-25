Centralia Woman Faces Homicide Charges After Man Dies of Overdose

A Centralia woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly selling heroin to a man the day before he died of an overdose.
The 30-year-old was found dead at his parents’ residence in Chehalis on Aug. 4, 2020.
Autopsy analysis confirmed that he died of acute heroin intoxication, and texts found on his cellphone showed that the victim had planned to meet with Latasha Joyce Burleson after he had repeatedly asked to buy “a 20” from her.
Detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) spoke to Burleson during a traffic stop on Sept. 22 and she allegedly identified screenshots of Facebook messages between her and the victim and allegedly admitted to selling the victim heroin on the night in question.
She was officially charged with controlled substance homicide, a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000, on Jan. 25, 2021. She was summoned to her preliminary appearance on Feb. 24, where Judge J. Andrew Toynbee approved the state’s request for a $25,000 unsecured bail, meaning that she remains out of custody and does not pay any of the bail amount unless she misses a court date, at which point she would be held liable for the full amount.
“The state is well aware of Ms. Burleson and quite frankly there are some circumstances of this case and its charging that I don’t want to get into right now, but we know where she’s going to be,” said prosecuting attorney Brad Meager. “We have no doubts that she’ll appear in court as ordered.”
She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on March 11.
