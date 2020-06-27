A 26-year-old Centralia woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Meaghann C. Price Shipe was a passenger in a 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by Daniel E. Roach, 27, of Hoquiam. They were traveling north on state Route 109 near mile marker 25 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck multiple trees, according to the state patrol. It came to rest facing northbound in the roadway.
Price Shipe died at the scene.
Roach was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital before being booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail, according to the state patrol. He’s accused of driving under the influence and will face a charge of vehicular homicide.
The crash was reported at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
