A Centralia man accused of driving his car at a woman, forcing her to run out of the way from being hit, made his preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Joshua J. Williams, 41, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee set bail at $20,000.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 20 a Centralia Police officer responded to a residence on Virginia Drive where it was reported that a man, Williams, had chased another man around with a knife.
When the officer arrived he spoke with the man allegedly being chased and a woman who was with him, separately, according to the report.
The woman stated that she and the man were driving when their vehicle broke down so they called Williams for help. While Williams was fixing the car, they got into an argument with him.
According to the affidavit, the woman told the officer that Williams got upset over something the man said, got out of his truck and started chasing the man around with something that she believed was some type of weapon.
Williams chased the man until he ran off, but when he returned the woman alleged that he grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the face and threatened to run her over with his car.
Williams allegedly then got into the truck and drove at her, forcing the woman to run into the yard, out of the path of the truck, according to the affidavit.
However, according to the affidavit, a neighboring resident witnessed the events transpire.
The officer contacted Williams who denied the incident.
