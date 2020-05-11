A Centralia man accused of stabbing one man to death and injuring a woman in November was found competent to stand trial and pleaded not guilty in April.
Joshua L. Fleck, 29, was charged with first-degree murder domestic violence and second-degree attempted murder domestic violence on Nov. 13, 2019 and was held in custody on a $5 million bail.
The day prior, Fleck allegedly fatally stabbed a man and injured a woman at an apartment in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street that the three lived at, according to the probable cause report. The incident allegedly occurred because Fleck believed the man had taken his marijuana.
According to the report, Fleck allegedly stabbed the man numerous times in the neck. When the woman attempted to intervene, Fleck stabbed her in the neck as well, but she was able to escape through a window to a neighboring residence, according to the report.
Officers attempted CPR on the man at the apartment but he was pronounced dead a short while after their arrival, the report states. The deceased man was later identified as Donovan C. Fleck, 48, of Centralia.
On November 27, it was determined by Dr. Melissa Dannelet, a psychiatrist with the Western State Hospital, that Fleck was not competent to stand trial.
On the same day, Lewis County Superior Court Judge James Lawler ordered that Fleck be admitted to the Western State Hospital for a competency restoration treatment and an evaluation of his competency to proceed to his trial that could last up to 90 days.
Fleck’s competency evaluation report was completed on March 16 by Dr. Richard Yocum, a licensed psychologist with the Western State Hospital, with assistance from doctoral intern Heidi Putney, who was “under the direct supervision of Richard W. Yocum.”
On March 16, it was determined by Yocum, “Mr. Fleck currently possesses the capacity to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and the capacity to assist in his defense,” noting that Fleck appeared to put forth his best effort and was cooperative during the evaluation.
“No response biases were noted, he did not appear to fabricate or exaggerate symptoms,” the report stated.
At Fleck’s arraignment hearing on April 30, he pleaded not guilty to his charges.
However, on December 2, prior to Fleck being admitted to Western State Hospital for his competency restoration treatment, he wrote a letter to the Lewis County Superior Court confessing his guilt.
“I am writing this letter to inform you ahead of time that the crimes I am accused of I am guilty of too,” Fleck wrote.
Fleck has an omnibus hearing scheduled for August 6, a trial confirmation hearing scheduled October 15 and a jury trial scheduled for October 19.
