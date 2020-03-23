The Centralia Police Department warned the public of a rumor on the Internet that people are knocking on residents’ doors while impersonating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.
According to a Centralia PD press release, the rumor alleges people are going door-to-door in the community dressed in hazmat suits and displaying CDC badges.
Police were tipped off about the rumor by a person who claims to have seen a post on Facebook about the rumored incident, Detective John Panco said.
“We found out through social media … we haven't received any calls or referenced any complaints about that, it was one of those rumor mill things,” Panco said.
As of Monday, Centralia Police still have not received any call about the alleged activity.
Panco said considering the circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, they felt it was necessary to alert the public about the rumor even if it is fairly unsubstantiated.
If you have experienced anyone impersonating the CDC at your doorstep, Centralia PD would like you to contact central dispatch at 360-740-1105.
If someone does come to your door wearing a hazmat suit or acting suspiciously, call 911 immediately.
The release suggested that residents remain wary of other potential scams in light of the coronavirus. According to the release, there could be an increase in fraudulent activity because of recent events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.